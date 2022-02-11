Boswell man pleads guilty to possessing over 500g of meth

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former resident of Boswell pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.

Michael Knisely, 31, of 326 Quemahoning Street in Boswell, allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in April 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines scheduled sentencing for June 23 at 10:30 a.m. Knisely faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The FBI, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force and Cambria County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Knisely, Chung said.