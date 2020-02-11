Borough plans to renovation park’s restroom, make them handicap accessible

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, the Tyrone Borough will be applying for a grant to renovate some of the bathrooms at Reservoir Park.

The grant would come from the State’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The borough is working with engineers to put together a cost estimate for the updates, making the park’s upper bathrooms handicapped accessible.

“They’re about, well I know they’re at least 40 years old because I can remember them from when I was younger and used to run around the park,” Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said. “This’ll be a huge upgrade for Tyrone, and the park is a hidden gem in Tyrone, so anything we can do to improve that, we’re gonna do that.”

The deadline for the grant application is April 22nd. They hope to have the renovations done by Memorial Day weekend.