Borough of Windber now holding council meetings virtually

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of Windber is changing how they hold monthly borough council meetings.

They are joining the likes of Ebensburg by holding their meetings virtually.

This Tuesday’s meeting will be held using Cisco Web-x, allowing people to connect and participate in the meetings from their homes.

“So we’re trying to do it in a fashion so those who are sincerely interested can certainly particiapate, and we encourage them to participate, but we want to keep those unsavory individuals who have the wrong intentions at heart not to be able to take place,” says Jim Furmanchik, borough manager.

He says if you’re interested, to give the borough a call at 814-467-9014.

Tuesday’s meetings is scheduled for 7 p.m.