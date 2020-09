A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Borough officials in Westmont announced that their annual trick-or-treat would be canceled this year because of potential COVID-19 health risks in a Facebook post-Wednesday morning.

The decision was made after the borough received advice from parents and the West Hills Police Department.

Trick-or-treat in the borough was typically scheduled for Halloween night.