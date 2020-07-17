Borough changes visitor capacity, price for local pool to meet COVID-19 restrictions

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials for Tyrone borough are making some changes to their local pool.

Starting Friday, they’ve reduced the number of visitors inside from 360 to 150, so people can social distance.

They also reduced the price of admission to $3 for adults and $1 for kids six and older.

The borough manager, Ardean Latchford, said they’re responsible for keeping their residents safe while still offering activities in the borough.

“if we’re providing an avenue possibly for this virus to spread rapidly and more wide, we have to do something to lessen the severity of that,” he said.

Those with season passes this summer received a full refund.

The pool is currently open from noon to 8 p.m.