Bookstore at Ferguson Township Elementary

Friday afternoon, Ferguson Township Elementary school held their first kindergarten book store.

The students were able to write and draw their own books, and read them to other students.

At the bookstore, kids signed and sold their creations to fifth graders for fake money.



“My book was about dogs, and the things inside of it were like, “I see the head, I see the legs”, like that,” Connor Wagner, Kindergarten Student, at Ferguson Township Elementary School, said.



Teachers say this not only gave students practice in reading and writing, but also an excitement that could translate to careers as authors.