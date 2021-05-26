Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $765k from employer

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman pled guilty in federal court on wire fraud charges, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Melissa Bittler, 41, pleaded guilty on three counts for embezzling over $765,000 from a construction company in Johnsonburg where she was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper. Bittler reportedly used the embezzled money to purchase and renovate a home as well as a new Honda Pilot.

Her sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4 by Judge Cercone. Bittler is facing a total of 60 years in prison, a $750,000 fine or both. Pending sentencing, the court continued Bittler on bond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department conducted the investigation that led to Bittlers’ prosecution.