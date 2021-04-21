Middle school library gets creative with ‘book vending machine’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Chestnut Ridge Middle School in Bedford County bought a book vending machine after the school’s librarian saw one on social media.

The vending machine was bought after they received grants from Walmart in addition to their largest donation coming from the Chestnut Ridge Education Foundation. The vending machine costs roughly $4,000 and takes tokens students will get when they support the district’s “pride” program.

Katharine Clark, the school’s librarian, said students can earn tokens for good behavior and being positive members of the school community. The vending machine has been in use for nearly two weeks and school leaders say students line up on a daily basis to see what new books are in the machine.

The books inside the machine are also donated by a teacher who just retired from school recently.