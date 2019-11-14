Book shop collects thousands of knitted items for local cancer patients

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rosie’s Book Shoppe in DuBois is not only a place to pick up something new to read, it’s a place to drop off handmade hats, scarves and slippers to help local cancer patients.

92-year-old Fay Kotzbauer is one of the women who knits slippers for the project.

“I bring my slippers out to Rosie’s and then I get books,” Kotzbauer said. “I’s a fair trade.”

Those hand-crocheted slippers go into a box full of other handmade items.

They then go to cancer patients in DuBois, Clearfield, State College and surrounding areas.

Sherry Okonski started the project– called Colorful Connections– five years ago when her aunts died of cancer.

“When you go to the grocery store and you see somebody with one of your hats on, one of my ladies says it’s like giving them a hug,” Okonski said. “It really is an impact.”

Since it started, they’ve collected nearly 5,000 items.

Okonski said it’s not about the numbers, instead, it’s about connecting a warm hat or scarf to someone in need of comfort.

Okonski said she would love more volunteers could knit or crochet slippers or mittens. She also said they do accept donations of yarn.

If you want to help, you can stop by Rosie’s Book Shoppe at 323 Midway Drive or call (814) 371-1311.