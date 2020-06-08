Bomb squad clears suspicious package in Downtown Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police investigated a suspicious package that had been left outside of some offices across the street of the Clearfield County Courthouse early Monday morning.

It’s reported that the wooden box was full of paperwork and that everything is all clear as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

During the investigation, pedestrian and vehicle traffic was stopped and downtown was evacuated.

Penn State Bomb Squad was called to the scene on East Market Street where the suspicious wooden box was spotted around 7:30 a.m.

All Clearfield County Courthouse activity was moved to Clearfield YMCA.