CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in State College should expect traffic delays on Monday, February 8 as a boiler will be transported to the Penn State campus.

The estimated 14-minute trip is set to begin at 420 Summit Road and end at the Reber building. A map detailing the travel route can be found below.

420 Summit Rd, State College, PA 16801 to Reber, State College, PA 16801

Drive 5.6 miles, 14 min

Signage, detours, and signalmen will be in place along the route, and county roads are expected to be utilized from 10 – 11 a.m.