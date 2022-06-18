HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to a main line break Saturday morning, some residents of Huntingdon County have been advised to boil their water due to a main line break.

Walker Township Municipal Authority business office administrator Julie Johns said that repairs are being done but until then connections to Turkey Farm Road , Simon Fox Road and Orchard Road areas will be off until fixed.

The majority of the system is expected to have water but everyone is supposed to boil their water until further notice.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The story will be updated once more information is available.