CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of residents in Clearfield County have been advised to boil their water after a watermain broke Tuesday.

The notice was issued to some affected customers of the Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority who live in the Keewaydin and Karthaus areas, according to officials.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Details remain limited at this time.