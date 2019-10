EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water advisory is in effect for part of the area served by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority, according to Borough Manager, Daniel Penatzer.

A water line break on Manor Drive has resulted in high turbidity levels.

The area affected by the boil water advisory is limited to customers along Manor Drive.

Affected customers are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first.

There is no word on when the advisory will be lifted.