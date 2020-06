ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roaring Spring Municipal Authority has issued a notice to boil water after a water main broke Thursday afternoon.

The water main break happened along Main Street in Roaring Spring at the Spring Dam and affects approximately 2,000 customers. Crews are currently working on the issue.

Authorities state that customers will experience low or no water. The boil water notice will last until Monday, at the earliest.