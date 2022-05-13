CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following an increase in all terrain vehicles in one Clearfield County township, officials gathered with community members to identify select roads for the vehicles to ride on.

Boggs Township ATV riders now have signs to let them know where it is safe to drive.

“We know that everybody rides four-wheelers and they ride them on our roads right now,” Supervisor Sheldon Graham said. “So we wanted to try and control that environment a little bit and slow them down, because we did have some complaints about the speed.”

An ordinance designating 20 specific roads was signed on April 11.

Through a partnership with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, signs went up around the township on Wednesday.

“After the ordinance had passed, Snow Shoe had offered to provide us with signage and with assistance,” Supervisor Joseph Lonjin said. “We had to procure sign posts and provide employees and input as well.”

Even with the new signs, some community members brought up concerns to the township.

“Just wanting to understand how it may impact speed and dust and noise,” Lonjin said. “So we are asking riders to be respectful and to follow all the applicable laws whenever they’re using our roads.”

The township is hosting an apple dumplings fundraiser on Saturday to raise money to cover additional costs.