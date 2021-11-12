Body of missing Penn State student found, police investigating

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are investigating the death of a Penn State student whose body was found after she went missing.

The 19-year-old female was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 10 and was later reported as missing on Thursday, Nov. 11, according to the State College Police Department. The teen was then found dead on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office along with police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Investigators say preliminary information suggests the cause to be accidental.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip.