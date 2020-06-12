Body found in late-night trailer fire, coroner confirms

HARRISON TWP., BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County fire units responded to a fire late Thursday night where they later discovered a body in what they believed was an abandoned house trailer.

Crews were called to the scene just before midnight along Allegheny Road in Harrison Township.

Bedford County Coroner, Rusty Styer, confirmed that a body was found in the processes of putting out the fire. Styer says there will be more details following an autopsy scheduled for Friday in Windber.

PSP Bedford, the PSP Fire Marshall, and PSP forensic units are working with the fire department to investigate the fire scene.

We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to update information as it becomes available as this is an ongoing investigation.