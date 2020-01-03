Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

It’s reported that the death of the woman is from natural causes.

Stick with WTAJ as we continue to update this story as information becomes available.

WARRIORS MARK, HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police Forensics from Hollidaysburg, as well as State Police in Huntingdon are on the scene of a body that was found Friday morning.

It’s been confirmed that a woman’s body was found at an apartment building at the intersection of RT 350 and RT 550.

WTAJ has a crew on the scene and we’ll continue to update the information as it becomes available.