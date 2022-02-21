Body found in Cambria County, police investigate

A body was found on Oakridge Drive across from the Galleria Mall in Cambria County on Feb. 21, 2022.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body was discovered in Cambria County on Feb. 21.

The body was found 200 yards from Oakridge Drive across from the Galleria Mall at 10 a.m., according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. According to Lees, the death does not appear to be suspicious and the body was found by a walker in the woods.

The coroner and a forensics team were at the scene Monday afternoon investigating the situation. The identity of the person has not been released at this time. An autopsy will be performed on Feb. 22.

