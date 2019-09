STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Musical legend Bob Dylan and His Band! will be coming to the Eisenhower Auditorium on November 15, 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 and vary in price from a $25 student ticket all the way up to a deluxe front row package worth $490.

For more information and ticket prices, and what's included in those packages, you can check out all the information online.