CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is announcing that University Park Airport is receiving $8,592,043 in new infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

This grant is an award from the Airport Improvement Program.

“This $8.59 million award for University Park Airport adds to the flow of much-needed funds for the airport that connects Centre County to the country and beyond,” Senator Casey said. “As the airport makes critical infrastructure upgrades, this funding will ensure its taxiways keep aircraft moving swiftly and efficiently.”

This funding will be used to rehabilitate the airport`s taxiways to ensure smooth operations.

With this funding, University Park Airport has received a total of $10,503,914 in federal investments since the start of 2021. The airport is located at 2493 Fox Hill Rd in State College.