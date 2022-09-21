BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township.

The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m.

The boat and trailer have an estimated value of $2,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bedford barracks at 814-623-6133.