Boat rentals on Wilmore Dam available in spring

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re missing outdoor and boating activities, one company is adding rentals to their park in Cambria County.

This spring the Wilmore Dam will offer rentals for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

The park currently has a fishing pier, boat launches, picnic areas, pavilions, and restrooms.

This two and a half-mile long reservoir is a big attraction for fishing and the Cambria Somerset authority is hoping boat rentals will get more people outdoors.

“Recently in the last couple years we have seen a big increase in kayaks and canoe rentals a lot of people are kayaking and canoeing that didn’t 5 years ago so this is an opportunity for them to take advantage of the reservoir,” chairperson, Cambria somerset authority, James Greco said.

The Cambria Somerset authority is also focusing on other park expansions.

They currently have a $270,000 recreation project underway at the Quemahoning Dam.