Boat parts stolen from storage unit in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a theft of boat parts from a storage unit on Plank Road in Cambria County.

The owner reported a Suzuki 20 HP four-stroke outboard boat motor with a monetary value of $4,000 along with 40 Grugfos UPS 15-58FC circulator pumps with a monetary value of $4,000 were stolen from the storage unit.

The theft of the storage unit happened sometime between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16 police say. The theft is under current investigation.

Anyone with information on the theft of the boat parts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814)- 471-6500.