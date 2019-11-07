Board member made to pay back $20,000 after Ethics Committee investigated him

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County Arena Authority Board of Directors member is directed to make payments back to the board after the PA Ethics Committee investigated him.

Dean Gindlesperger was told to pay $20,000 after it was discovered that he, and family members, owned companies that the Authority made contracts and payments with.

The Authority says they paid $500 a month to lease a warehouse with “SMG” only to find out that Gindlesperger was a part owner of the company.

They also contracted Amphype Signs LLC for the new scoreboard in the 1ST SUMMIT ARENA, later discovering that Gindlesperger’s son is a part owner of Amphype Signs.

Gindlesperger agreed to pay $2,000 to represent a portion of the cost to the commission for the investigation into the matter.

He also agreed to pay back $18,000. That’s said to be $1,000 a month for, 18 months, to the Arena Authority.