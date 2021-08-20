Boalsburg to try CATAGO shuttle service after thriving in other Centre County areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Boalsburg will be testing a new shuttle service on Saturday, Aug. 21, after the service thrived in Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap.

CATAGO is a shuttle service that is very alike to other services such as Uber and Lyft, but is mainly used in areas with lower demand for transit services and a lower density population. It offers curb-to-curb shuttle service, same-day trip requests through the app and shared rides.

The shuttles can seat up to 12 passengers per vehicle. They also come with bike racks, all are ADA accessible and can also be used for paratransit.

CATAGO will be launching its pilot program to see how the service performs in Boalsburg.

“It’s a pilot program, so we’re kind of checking out and seeing how it’s working. While it’s working really well in Bellefonte, we want to make sure it works well in Boalsburg before anything is made permanent,” Public Relations Manager of Centre Area Transportation Authority Jacqueline Sheader said.

The cost per trip for CATAGO is $2.20 but children who are under the height of 40 inches and people age 65and over who have a senior transit ID card get to ride free. People with disabilities who have a Reduced Fare ID Card or people with a valid U.S. Medicare Card have to pay $1.10 per trip. Payment will only be accepted onboard.

Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, CATAGO and CATABUS are having a sale for their OnePasses and Youth Passes for all trips. A one-month OnePass will cost $43 and a four-month OnePass will cost $168.50. A Youth Pass will cost $13.

Drop-off and pick-up spots for Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap are below:

Bus stop at Walmart (Ross’s side)

Walmart (pharmacy side door)

Big Lots

Nittany Mall main entrance

State College VA Clinic

Centre Medical Sciences building

Mt. Nittany Medical Center

Drop-off and pick-up spots for Boalsburg are below;

Rolling Ridge Drive

Giant on Sout Atherton

Weis on South Atherton

Several key stops in Scenery Park, including Geisinger Medical Center

Centre Medical Services building

Mt. Nittany Medical Center

Hours of operation for the shuttle service in Bellefonte and Pleasant gap are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours on Saturday are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours for the service in Boalsburg will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ride reservations can be made through the TransLoc mobile app, visiting CATABUS’s website or by calling (814)-237-1821.