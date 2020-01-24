Boalsburg Native Discusses Power of Journaling Through Workshops

Meet Emily Chertow, she’s a Boalsburg native who went to Penn State for Broadcast Journalism and now she lives in New York City and works for the Washington Post. Emily is a firm believer in the power of journaling and getting our thoughts out on paper. That’s why Emily has created a series of journaling workshops to teach others about the benefits and ways that journaling has helped her life.

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Emily this morning at a new co-working space in Bellefonte, Studio 1795. Emily comes back to her home base in Centre County to give back to the community she grew up in, and of course visit her best pal, her dad!

Emily is hosting two journaling workshops this weekend, one tonight at Studio 1795 in Bellefonte at 7 p.m. and one on Sunday at the Graduate Hotel in State College at 11 a.m.

If you’d like to learn more about Emily’s classes and content on journaling, check out her instagram @journalingclasses.