Boalsburg Memorial Day Race returns for 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boalsburg Memorial Day Race has returned for 2021 and will take place May 31 at 8 a.m.

The race is 3.8 miles and is limited to 200 participants this year at Blue Spring Park. Any spectators must wear a mask when on park properly unless you are actively racing. COVID-19 mitigation protocols may change if there are any changes to state and local guidelines.

There will be awards for the top three runners (male and female) in the following categories:

  • 13 & Under
  • 14-17
  • 18-29
  • 30-39
  • 40-49
  • 50-59
  • 60-69
  • 70+
  • Oldest & Youngest Male and Female
  • Athena Division
  • Clydesdale Division
  • (NEW) Retired Military – Male & Female
  • (NEW) Anyone currently serving military member -Male & Female

Participants can pick up their bibs and shirts on the morning of the race or at the following times:

Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. @ Blue Spring Park

Monday 7 to 8 a.m. @ Blue Spring Park

Runners who are interested can register online.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss