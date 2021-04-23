Boalsburg Memorial Day Race returns for 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boalsburg Memorial Day Race has returned for 2021 and will take place May 31 at 8 a.m.
The race is 3.8 miles and is limited to 200 participants this year at Blue Spring Park. Any spectators must wear a mask when on park properly unless you are actively racing. COVID-19 mitigation protocols may change if there are any changes to state and local guidelines.
There will be awards for the top three runners (male and female) in the following categories:
- 13 & Under
- 14-17
- 18-29
- 30-39
- 40-49
- 50-59
- 60-69
- 70+
- Oldest & Youngest Male and Female
- Athena Division
- Clydesdale Division
- (NEW) Retired Military – Male & Female
- (NEW) Anyone currently serving military member -Male & Female
Participants can pick up their bibs and shirts on the morning of the race or at the following times:
Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. @ Blue Spring Park
Monday 7 to 8 a.m. @ Blue Spring Park
Runners who are interested can register online.
