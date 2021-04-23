Boalsburg Memorial Day Race returns for 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boalsburg Memorial Day Race has returned for 2021 and will take place May 31 at 8 a.m.

The race is 3.8 miles and is limited to 200 participants this year at Blue Spring Park. Any spectators must wear a mask when on park properly unless you are actively racing. COVID-19 mitigation protocols may change if there are any changes to state and local guidelines.

There will be awards for the top three runners (male and female) in the following categories:

13 & Under

14-17

18-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70+

Oldest & Youngest Male and Female

Athena Division

Clydesdale Division

(NEW) Retired Military – Male & Female

(NEW) Anyone currently serving military member -Male & Female

Participants can pick up their bibs and shirts on the morning of the race or at the following times:

Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. @ Blue Spring Park

Monday 7 to 8 a.m. @ Blue Spring Park

Runners who are interested can register online.