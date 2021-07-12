Boalsburg indoor rock climbing reaching new heights

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An indoor rock climbing gym that opened earlier this year in Boalsburg is bringing the community together.

Climb Nittany offers roped climbing, bouldering (climbing without a rope), yoga classes, a standard fitness gym, and programs for all levels.

Climb Nittany, general manager, Michael Molony said along with this sport being engaging physically, it’s a great stress reliever.

He adds that the facility is giving more people the opportunity to participate in this sport and bringing lifelong climbers together.

“Had no central gathering point, no place to meet each other, take trips from, and then also to share it with the folks who are unfamiliar, climbing is such a great sport, you can do it your entire life and you can pursue it at any level and any style you want to,” Molony said.

Climb Nittany located at 328 Discovery Drive Boalsburg, PA 16827 is open 7 days a week, Monday – Friday 12 PM -11 PM and Saturday and Sunday 9 AM -6 PM.

For more information, you can visit their website or call them at 814-308-0230.