Boalsburg Heritage Museum hosting Arts & Crafts fair

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Boalsburg Heritage Museum in Centre County is hosting an Arts and Crafts Fair on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fair is a fundraiser to bring awareness to the Heritage Museum, which preserves the history of Boalsburg. The event is free for visitors, but there will be donation boxes at the entrance for optional donations.

Twenty-six local vendors will be there, including Bees Knees Coffee, the Cokesgop by Tati and Moody Culture Kombucha. Guests will be able to purchase various crafts, jewelry, clothing, handmade purses and accessories, etc.

Local band The Stevedores will be performing a mix of bluegrass and folk from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Boalsburg Heritage Museum is at 304 E. Main St. There is free parking along Main. St and at Kelly’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, in the back (gravel) parking lot.