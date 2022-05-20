BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks are invited to visit Boalsburg and partake in Memorial Day weekend festival activities from May 26th to May 30th.

Boalsburg, considered to be known as the birthplace of Memorial Day, is gearing up for it’s 59th Annual Memorial Day Celebration after being canceled the previous years. There will be plenty of fun throughout the celebration including a Fireman’s Carnival, civil war re-enactors at the Boal Mansion Museum and even see some antique carriages and wagons at the Heritage Museum. The midway will also have plenty of games and rides.

The Firemen’s Carnival will begin on the Thursday May 26th and end Monday May 30th. For Thursday and Friday, the carnival will run from 6p.m. till 10 p.m. On Saturday it will begin after the parade is over and will last until 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. Wristbands must be purchased for $20 for entry on Thursday and Sunday.

On Saturday May 28th the fireman’s parade will begin at 5 p.m. with a lineup time starting at 3 p.m. Awards for the parade will be handed out for the following categories:

Best Appearing Engine (10 years old and newer)- 1st and 2nd place.

Best Appearing Engine (11 years old and older)- 1st and 2nd place.

Best Appearing Ambulance

Best Appearing Tanker

Best Appearing Rescue

Best Appearing Brush Truck.

Best Appearing Specialty Unit.

Farthest Traveled Fire Apparatus.

Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus.

Best Appearing Marching Unit- top three.

Best Appearing Float- top three.

Best Twirling Group- top three.

The Walk to the Cemetery re-enactment of the very first time where three local women honored their loved ones that died by decorating their graves, will be on Memorial Day. Other activities for that day includes a 3.8 mile race, an annual Maypole Dance, a pie contest and more. They will stretch from one end of town to the other. In order to participate in the race, registration must be filled out online.

For the Boal Mansion Museum on Memorial Day, it will be honoring the U.S. military men and woman who died while in service for the country. There will be live music, Civil War re-enactors, living history demos, food, craft vendors and also special museum tours.

Individuals are invited to follow the balloons to the Boalsburg Heritage Museum, where they can take part in tours, see the antique carriages and wagons in the barn while listening to music along with other activities.

More information about the festival and parade can be found on Boalsburg Fire Company’s Facebook page and also on the Boalsburg Memorial Day website.