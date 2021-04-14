Boalsburg Fire Company’s annual Memorial Day parade, carnival among events cancelled

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual carnival and parade held by a local fire company will cancel those events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Boalsburg Fire Company says they did not want to a large gathering with people in close proximity of each other during the five day event, leading up to Memorial Day.

It is one of their biggest events of the year, but their president says they have plans for another fundraiser this summer.

“We have planned to do a chicken barbecue on June 5, we did that last year and had great results,” said Ken Corl, President, Boalsburg Fire Company.

“We do ask that they pre-order, so that we can get a count on how much chicken to purchase.”

Boalsburg Village Conservancy also announced the cancellation of “The Day in Town” event, which is part of the annual Memorial Day celebration.