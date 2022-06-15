CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire company in Centre County has an interesting request, it’s asking folks if they have any broken down vehicles and to donate them if they do.

The Boalsburg Fire Company will use the vehicle donations for their vehicle extrication training. They are asking for any cars, trucks, vans or any unwanted vehicle for donation.

Vehicle extrication training, Photo from Boalsburg Fire Company Facebook

Vehicle extrication training, Photo from Boalsburg Fire Company Facebook

Vehicle extrication training, Photo from Boalsburg Fire Company Facebook

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If interested, donations can be made by messaging their Facebook page or by emailing them at info@boalsburgfire.com.