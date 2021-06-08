Boalsburg Fire Co. veterans honored with quilts for service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – 8 veterans and members of the Boalsburg Fire Company were presented with quilts from Happy Valley Quilts of Honor.

Group Leader Carolyn Foust says it felt good to say thank you, through the honorary gifts.

“It is just amazing to see veterans who’ve given a whole career to the military and then veterans who’ve been in just for a short time…everybody gave up something,” said Foust.

Retired Platoon Sargeant Michael Weyant served in the military for 20 years.

“It’s an honor. I’m grateful for the organization they do a great thing, it’s nice to see the veterans getting recognized. A little bit overwhelmed, a little bit emotional with my kids and everything being here, but it’s an absolute honor I really appreciate everything the group did,” said Weyant.

According to Foust, each quilt is made special and by hand.

“I would say in the area of 15 to 20 hours, to make a quilt,” said Foust.

Time consuming, but completely worth it says Foust.

“It’s just a joy, it’s truly a joy, and it just means so much to them, and they come and they tell us and that’s why we do it,” said Foust.

To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt from Happy Valley Quilts of Honor, click here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.