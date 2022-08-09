BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop.

Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café.

“We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being able to sell the brewed coffee, being able to make people drinks and stuff has been really awesome.”

The business converted a camper into a full-service coffee shop on wheels.

“We did all sorts of work, learned a lot along the way and now it’s like fully decked out basically like a cafe would be,” Mikala said.

Mikala and fellow co-owner Mike Swanson said they’re excited to be able to share their products with more of the Centre County community.

“One of the things that’s a really cool opportunity with this is that we can go cater events, whether it’s a corporate event or a wedding or just a get-together that people are having,” Mike said.

Mike said every item sold at Idou is single-origin. Each of the beans can be traced back to individual farmers across the world.

“In the specialty coffee world, that’s like a really big deal because it means that we know who all has touched the beans from start to finish,” Mike said. “One of our core values is social responsibility from farm to cup.”

The trailer can be found at various locations in Centre County during the week, including the Boal Mansion and Downtown Farmer’s Market in State College. An updated list of weekly stops can be found on the company’s Facebook page.

“For us, we were coffee drinkers before we got into the specialty coffee game,” Mike said. “ So offering coffee that we’re proud to serve to people that we can share with them is really exciting.”