Blue Knob to host holiday kick-off and job fair

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort is starting the holiday season with a job fair followed by their 4th annual “Merry On The Mountain” holiday kick-off and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the job fair will take place at the Blue Knob All Seasons Resort Summit Lodge. Additionally, the ski swap will be going on all day, along with season pass photos being taken and gift certificates and passes being sold.

At the event, you’ll be able to talk to Blue Knob staff about open seasonal positions and fill out an application. You can also download and fill out the application in advance here.

After the job fair, Blue Knob’s 4th annual “Merry on the Mountain” holiday kick-off and tree lighting will get underway. The event is open to the public and will take place in the Blue Knob Conference Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The holiday spirit will be in the air as there will be festive music, hot soup, hot chocolate, activates for the kids, free prizes, and more. There will also be a gingerbread house contest which opens Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and runs until the start of the event at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be a best skier/snowboarder contest. A season pass will be awarded to the best 15 and younger and 16 and older participants.

You can also bring donations, such as dog sweaters, creamy peanut butter, dog treats or toys, for A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue and Abby’s Angels Animal Haven. The event will close out with Santa Clause stopping by and children 12 and under can register to light the Christmas tree at 7 p.m.