CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blue Knob Ski Resort is closing for the season due to state mandate in response to the coronavirus, the resort said on Facebook.

The resort will close after Friday due to most of their facility being on state park land.

The “Spring Fling” events scheduled for Saturday have also been cancelled.

The Facebook post says that the Blue Knob Clubhouse, Golf Course and condos are all on private property and are not affected by the closure.