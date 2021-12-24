Blue Knob Ski Resort back open with limited terrain

CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ)–Blue Knob Ski Resort is officially back now that they’ve opened their tubing park Friday with nearly 100 folks taking part in the fun.

The resorts opened some of their ski slopes on Wednesday, but they now can have more people join in for the holiday weekend.

The community is taking in the full spirit of having most parts of the resort open. Marketing Director of Blue Knob Ski Resort Donna Himes said that many community members are excited to be back on the snow. She noted that this was the first year the tubing park was opened for the holiday season.

“Everybody is having a blast out there,” Himes said. “Since we opened our new tubing park, this is the first time we’ve been able to have it open over the Christmas Holiday period. So, we’re really excited about that.”

Himes said that tubing park was a hit last year and is looking to see it expand for this year. She references that people are more prone to try each of the activities the more they are exposed to it at the park.

The resort is set to be open from 2 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Ski tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 6-12. Tubing sessions require appointments. They hope to have more slopes come by the beginning of next week.