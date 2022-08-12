BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Blue Knob Mountain Bike Association (BKMTBA) is holding its first mountain bike festival and 13-mile race on Saturday, August 13th.

The race will incorporate both the trail systems at Blue Knob All Season Resort and you can register for the race at the Blue Knob Mountain Bike Challenge Website.

The race will have six categories that participants can choose from. Men’s Open 18-49 years old, Men’s Youth less than 18 years old, and Men’s 50+, Women’s Open 18-49 years old, Women’s Youth less than 18 years old, and Women’s 50+. The registration fee for categories for men and women 18-50+ will be $40 and youth categories will be $30. All registered racers will receive a complimentary race shirt.

Race-day registrations and check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. on August 13th. Race-day registrations will be an additional $10 fee. The race will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. on August 13th, rain or shine, for all 18+ age categories and 10:15 AM for all youth.

The race will begin at the Blue Knob Ski Resort lodge and head into the State Park for its first stage, followed by a downhill single-track stage to the trails around the lodge and golf course, followed by a grueling climb back up the slopes to the finish.

Awards and prizes will be presented at 2:00 PM on August 13th at the finish line.

The Blue Knob Mountain Bike Festival will kick off at noon on Saturday. The headliner for the festival is Autumn Rising, a local band. The opening band will be Seventh Virtue, also a local band from Blair County. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

The Blue Knob All-Season Resort is located at 1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625.