HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) proposed legislation to create a “Blue Alert” system designed to protect officers and the public during dangerous threats to public safety.

A Blue Alert would be similar to the AMBER Alert System. It would be operated by Pennsylvania State Police and could be used as an important tool that could save lives by alerting the public about dangerous suspects while also seeking their assistance in apprehending a dangerous individual, according to Burns.

Currently, 37 states already have protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device, highway message signs and other devices to “aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty,” according to the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services. Pennsylvania is still pending Blue Alert legislation.

“It’s no secret that soft-on-crime policies have created dangerous situations in our cities where criminals feel emboldened to terrorize the public,” Burns said. “In these times when folks are feeling unsafe just walking the streets, we need to marshall all of our resources to protect the public and the officers who stand between us and criminals.”

As the co-chair of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus, Burns said he believes we need to do all we can to protect those who serve and protect us.

“Harrisburg and Washington need to start taking action to address the wave of violent crime sweeping our nation,” he said. “I’ve called on Johnstown to use federal funds to hire more police officers, and now I’m calling on my fellow lawmakers to get this important bill passed.”