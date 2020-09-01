Blood drives planned for downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive in downtown State College at the Days Inn through the end of September.

The event previously held on campus had changed location this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six blood drive events being held this year are largely student and faculty donations. However, event organizers are hoping that the change of location will help draw more donors from outside of the University.

Donors can schedule their donation with the Red Cross by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.