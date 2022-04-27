BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Blair County Convention Center on April 28.

Blood is urgently needed to help stock supplies heading into the summer, according to the American Red Cross. The blood drive will run from noon to 6 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment online with the code “Altoona Rotary” or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place.

Not sure if you are eligible to donate blood? You can check your eligibility here.