Blood bank stresses importance of donors amid coronavirus concerns

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– As we’re nearing the spring and summer months, blood banks are reminding folks of the importance of donating.

The Community Blood Bank hosted a drive Friday at Penn Highlands DuBois.

“It all stays local,” Community Blood Bank phlebotomist Michelle Wiltsie said. “It could be someone’s parents, grandparents that you’re helping out, kids for that matter too.”

According to a release from the Community Blood Bank, they are working close with national organizations, including AABB Interorganizational Task Force, Blood Centers of America (BCA), America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the CDC and the FDA, to ensure blood donations continue amid coronavirus concerns.

Wiltsie said people should not worry about coronavirus while donating because blood donation is safe and done in a controlled environment.

She said individual donors are especially important right now because some of blood banks’ largest drives now have to be cancelled.

“We’re not getting into the colleges and high schools anymore because, obviously, they’re not open, so it’s very important that we’re leading into a good supply for the summer,” Wiltsie said.

If people don’t donate, healthcare providers say it affects many aspects of medical care.

“If we’re lacking in blood, surgeries that are more elective will get postponed, in case blood would be required,” Penn Highlands orthopedics physician assistant Brandon Riley said.

Which is exactly why Riley said he routinely donates blood.

“I find that we have a lot of blood loss, especially with our total joint replacements, and it’s important to be able to give back who need the blood, especially after a surgery like that, that can be so traumatic,” Riley said.

The following blood drives are upcoming in the Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson county areas:

Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, 300 Center St. Ridgway.

Thursday, March 19, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Medical Arts Building parking lot at the Penn Highlands Clearfield campus, 807 Turnpike Avenue, DuBois.

Thursday, April 2, from 1 p.m. 5 p.m., at Penn Highlands Brookville, 100 Hospital Road, Brookville.

For more information, and to find a Community Blood Bank drive near you, click here.