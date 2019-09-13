Blood drive held in honor of officer killed in car crash

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood drive was held in DuBois on Friday in memory of a police officer killed in a car crash last year.

The American Red Cross hosted the drive in honor of Officer Patrick Straub at AmServe Dusan Ambulance.

Straub was killed in a car crash in Jefferson County last September.

He was an officer for the Sandy Township and DuBois Police Departments.

The goal is to collect 75 units of blood in Friday’s drive.

“It means so much, not only to us, the Red Cross, to honor this man and his family, but also the commnunity because officer Straub was was dedicated to the community and this is just giving back,” Autumn Moore with the American Red Cross said. “Every donation helps save three lives.”

