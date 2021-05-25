Wolf: $12 million in funding to address blight in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced $12 million in funding across Pennsylvania to help with blight remediation.

Gov. Wolf said the blight remediation program was created to help municipalities undergo remediation activities. He added that the funding will serve as a lifeline to communities struggling with blight as well as a critical resource in maintaining a high quality of life everywhere in Pennsylvania.

Several projects were approved to combat blight in Central Pennsylvania. The projects include demolishing abandoned properties, preparing sites for redevelopment, repairing roadways and curbs, building new residences and redeveloping brownfield sites.

APPROVED PROJECTS IN CENTRAL PA

Cameron County Industrial Development Authority: Acquisition and Demolition of 500 East Allegheny Avenue, Emporium ($43,573)

Acquisition and Demolition of 500 East Allegheny Avenue, Emporium ($43,573) Johnstown Redevelopment Authority: City of Johnstown Commercial Property Blight Demolition ($253,500)

City of Johnstown Commercial Property Blight Demolition ($253,500) Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation: Philipsburg Blight Remediation Initiative ($80,891)

Philipsburg Blight Remediation Initiative ($80,891) Windber Borough: Windber Borough ($65,000)

Windber Borough ($65,000) Snow Shoe Township: Snow Shoe Township Blight Remediation ($90,000)

“It’s critically important that we remove blighted and unsafe structures from the landscape when they are beyond saving,” State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) said. “But, it’s equally important to save buildings that are in good enough shape to be repurposed, especially when they are located in an area of historic significance.”

State Representative Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) said Cambria County is planting new seeds in fertile ground.

“These are tax dollars at work, and we as fiscal stewards of those dollars must view them as investments that will produce the most ‘bang for the buck,’ and this project qualifies easily using that criterion,” Rigby said.

For a full list of approved projects across Pennsylvania, you can visit the Blight Remediation Program’s website.