ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–“Blair Women Take Aim” is returning for its eighth year at the Blair Game, Fish and Forestry Association.

This one-day event will have 100 women experiment with rifles, handguns, shotguns, and bows, plus learn more about gun safety. This event is round-robin style where groups will trade-off once they finish an activity.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Sharon Merritts, said that activities such as fly fishing, tomahawk shooting, and trap shooting are planned for the day. Folks can also get some door prizes.

Merritts said that this is meant for anyone at any experience level of shooting. But women who are 16 years old are encouraged to register. She finds that they gain a sense of confidence once they complete the training.

“Women, they fill out their comment cards, and they often say how much fun they had,” Merritts said. “How much they learned. How wonderful the instructors are, and they leave feeling empowered.”

Register opens on their website Friday, April 1 at 8:30. The event will be held Saturday, May 14, from 8:30 to 4:30, rain or shine.