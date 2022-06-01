BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation is hosting their first money raffle.

In addition to $4,000 being up for grabs, there will also be 50/50s, small games of chance and a basket raffle.

The cost for a ticket is $100 and that includes two adults who are 21 or older, appetizers, dinner, draft beer, and fountain soda. Bottles and mixed drinks will be provided in a cash bar.

The money raised at the event goes to cure-based research for type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease where your body stops producing insulin. Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation and the Joslin Diabetes Center will be getting the donations from this event.

“Everyone with type 1 deserves a life without it,” Susan Lundberg, who started the Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation, said. “I feel very confident that we can find a cure. My daughter was my inspiration for starting this foundation back in 2016 and I would love for her to have a life again without type 1. We’re going to do everything we can do to raise money to make sure that this goal happens for everyone dealing with this disease.”

The event is Friday, June 10th from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Swiss Club in Altoona.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Tickets are not being sold at the door so you are asked to get them in advance. You can contact Mark or Susan Lundberg at 814-935-2394 or send a message to the Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation Facebook page.

If you want to help out the organization, but can’t make the event, we’re told you can still win even if you are not there in person.

The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation has donated about $145,000 for camp scholarships, college scholarships and cure-based research.