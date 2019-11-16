Blair Township Police searching for teen runaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Township Police Department are asking the public’s assistance to find a 14-year-old girl who ran away.

Police are looking for Destiny McMully, a 14 year old white female, approximately 5’4″ tall, 135 lbs., with brown hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue and 17th Street in Altoona on Tuesday November 12, 2019.

****Attempt to Locate a Missing Person****The Blair Township Police Department is requesting assistance with locating… Posted by Blair Township Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019

If you have any information, Blair Township police are asking you contact them directly or call Blair County 911 Center at (814) 940-5952.