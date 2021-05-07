Blair Township man steals $53k from employer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 53-year-old Blair County man faces a slew of forgery and theft charges after police say he stole $53,000 from his employer.

Jay Garver Jr. is accused of siphoning checks payable to Metzler Brothers, Inc., into his own bank account, according to the criminal complaint.

The Blair Township Police said the embezzlement occurred between June 2018 and December 2019.



Garver was released on an unsecured $100,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.